Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges as highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, beats Lokah, Thudarum, L2 Empuraan

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has scripted history. The Malayalam film directed by Girish AD was released in theatres last month and opened to rave reviews. With strong positive word of mouth on social media, the film scored big in the worldwide box office. It has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the likes of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Thudarum and L2 Empuraan.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crosses ₹ 300 crore

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit released in theatres on August 23.

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Bhavana Studios, the production banner of the film, shared the update on their Instagram account, pointing out that the film has managed to become the highest grosser. Sacnilk reported that the film took the worldwide gross collection to ₹304.95 crore by the end of Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} This means it has now beat Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra which minted ₹302 crore last year, as well as two other Mohanlal-starrers: L2 Empuraan ( ₹265 crore)and Thudarum ( ₹234 crore). All about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means it has now beat Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra which minted ₹302 crore last year, as well as two other Mohanlal-starrers: L2 Empuraan ( ₹265 crore)and Thudarum ( ₹234 crore). All about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, which is backed by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a mix of romance, family emotions and nostalgia. It is written by Girish and Kiran Josey.

The film follows Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who moves with her family from Mundakayam to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. There, she finds herself drawn to Justin (Nivin Pauly), an older neighbour who is about 12-13 years her senior. As their bond grows, the film looks at love, family relationships, old memories and the chance to begin again.

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The HT review of the film gave it 4.5 stars and said, “Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is the best and most mature work by Girish AD so far. It has this incredible balance of tone, where the most amusing moment can percolate into a case that calls for urgent reflection. When Ashley's agency is compromised, the film makes for a crucial reminder of how unfunny it must be for her. Or women like her. The first half of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is fresh and brims with radiance, and my only complaint is the slightly overworked second half, where the central conflict takes a backseat.”