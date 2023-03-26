Home / Entertainment / Others / Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies, suicide suspected

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies, suicide suspected

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 26, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel on Sunday. Her new song released on the same day. More details are awaited.

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died allegedly by suicide at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday, as per news agency ANI. Her new song Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai released at 7:45 am on Sunday. Its not known if she died before or after the song release. More details about her death are still awaited.

The actor had posted a dance video on Instagram on Saturday. She was seen in a black outfit, showing some belly dance moves while grooving to a Bhojpuri song and recording herself by holding her phone in one hand. Her fans epxressed shock on her sudden death in the comments section. “Unbelievable..she was dancing a few hours ago and now!” wrote a fan. She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Her new song Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai has been sung by Pawan Singh & Shilpi Raj. It has been penned by Jahid Akhtar and Imamuddin and composed by Priyanshu Singh. Akanksha is seen dancing in a red costume in the song.

Akanksha was rumoured to be dating actor Samar Singh. She had also shared a picture with him to wish him on Valentine's Day last month. According to ETimes, Akanksha had just completed shooting of her project, Mitti. It also stars Yash Kumar and Raksha Gupta and is is directed by Chandan Upadhyay and produced by Arvind Prasad and Prem Shanker.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

