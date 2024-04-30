Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey found dead after leaving cryptic message on WhatsApp

Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead at her home in Bhagalpur, Bihar on April 27. The police suspect she died by suicide, as per an NDTV report. Amrita Pandey was found dead at her home in Bihar.

While the police did not recover any suicide note, they mentioned a cryptic WhatsApp status she posted before her death. It read, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His/her life was sailing on two boats, I made their journey easy by sinking mine).

The actor's family said that she was depressed and stressed about not finding enough work. She lived in Mumbai with her husband Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer. They attended her sister's wedding on April 18 in Bhagalpul and while her husband returned home after the wedding, Amrita chose to stay back.

She also posted good wishes for her sister and her husband on Instagram. “Congratulations you both wish you a happy marriage life,” she wrote in her post. Five days ago, she also shared a picture of herself in a wedding outfit. Her followers have been commenting on her latest post, expressing shock at her death.

Amrita Pandey worked alongside Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav in Deewanapan, as per the NDTV report. She has also acted in Hindi movies, TV shows and web series.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918