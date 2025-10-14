Blake Lively's behavior on It Ends With Us set compared to ‘extortion’ by Justin Baldoni’s former agent

Blake Lively’s actions on the set of It Ends With Us were compared to “extortion” by Justin Baldoni’s former agent, Danny Greenberg, according to new court documents, according to PageSix report. Greenberg, who represented Baldoni during the 2024 film, allegedly sent him draft language for a letter to Sony in July 2024 about Lively’s “effort to gain control of the film,” per court filings obtained by Page Six. In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, alleging he showed her explicit content, discussed a past porn addiction, and made comments about her weight.(AP)

In a deposition, Greenberg said his “use of the word extortion” referred to “referencing [Lively’s] cumulative behavior” that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, had to manage.

He also said he had “ongoing conversations” with Sony executive Ange Giannetti about the “Gossip Girl” star’s conduct. “And at this point in time, what was on the table was the premiere issue,” Greenberg said, referring to the August 2024 New York premiere where Baldoni was reportedly sent to a basement to avoid Lively on the red carpet.

Lively’s spokesperson told Page Six Monday, “The court already dismissed their so-called ‘taking over a movie’ claim, and this cherry-picked deposition quote from Baldoni’s prior agent before he was dropped from WME adds nothing new. In fact, the court’s dismissal even assumed their allegations were true for the sake of argument — and still held that they don’t amount to a valid claim under the law.”

The rep continued, “This is just a recycled distraction that has nothing to do with the actual sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit Baldoni and the Wayfare defendants are facing.”

Reports of tension between Lively and Baldoni first surfaced when they avoided promoting It Ends With Us together or posing at the New York premiere.

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint in December 2024

In December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint accusing Baldoni of showing her “nude videos or images of women,” discussing his “past porn addiction,” and making inappropriate remarks about her weight. She later filed a lawsuit repeating those claims.

Baldoni’s lawyers denied all allegations, calling them “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.” They said he hired a crisis manager to deal with Lively’s “multiple demands and threats.”

Baldoni later filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively

Baldoni later filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of using their influence to pressure him. He also alleged Reynolds acted aggressively and demanded an apology to Lively.

The case was dismissed in June. Lively and Baldoni are expected to face each other in court again in March 2026.