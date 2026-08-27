BookMyShow ratings of Toxic disappear as Yash and Geetu Mohandas film gets negative reviews

Yash's Toxic was one of the most-awaited releases of the year, hitting theatres after multiple delays. Upon release, the pan-India film received largely negative reviews from both critics and viewers. Many criticised the excessive violence and complained of the incoherent script. Now, amid the growing criticism, it appears that the ratings on the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow have disappeared for Toxic. (Also read: ₹140 crore start; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 hauls">Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Yash film takes massive ₹140 crore start; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 hauls)

BookMyShow ratings disappear

Toxic features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

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An X user claimed that the ratings for Toxic had been removed after the film received a negative response from audiences. A user on Reddit also flagged the same issue, adding, “Toxic's rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.” The user also shared screenshots to support the claim. The first screenshot showed the film with a rating of 5.5/10, while the latest one only showed the number of likes.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a day after its release, a YouTuber posted a screenshot of a legal notice he received from the film’s team over his review of the film. The mail reads, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" ("Film").” The creator had mocked the film in his negative review on the channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a day after its release, a YouTuber posted a screenshot of a legal notice he received from the film’s team over his review of the film. The mail reads, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" ("Film").” The creator had mocked the film in his negative review on the channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did the ratings for Toxic disappear from BookMyShow? The ratings for Toxic were removed from BookMyShow likely due to the film receiving a negative response from audiences, as noted by users who claimed its rating had become so low that it was taken down. What are the main criticisms of the film Toxic by viewers and critics? Viewers and critics mainly criticized Toxic for its excessive violence, incoherent script, and lack of emotional depth, which contributed to its largely negative reviews. How did Toxic perform at the box office despite negative reviews? Despite negative reviews, Toxic opened strongly, collecting over ₹100 crore domestically and ₹140 crore worldwide on its first day, showing a significant interest from audiences initially.

The BMS page of the film.

About Toxic

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The official synopsis of the film reads, “Independence has swept across India, but Goa still answers to the Portuguese. In the uneasy years before liberation, in a city where power, betrayal, and violence collide, Raya must navigate the complexities of loyalty and morality. With its atmospheric settings, intense action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for the choices one makes and the possibility of finding redemption amidst the chaos.”

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.

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The A-rated film surpassed all projections that had pegged its start to around ₹80-85 crore net in India and ₹110 crore gross worldwide. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start.