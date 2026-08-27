BookMyShow ratings of Toxic disappear as Yash and Geetu Mohandas film gets negative reviews

Yash's Toxic was one of the most-awaited releases of the year, hitting theatres after multiple delays. Upon release, the pan-India film received largely negative reviews from both critics and viewers. Many criticised the excessive violence and complained of the incoherent script. Now, amid the growing criticism, it appears that the ratings on the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow have disappeared for Toxic. (Also read: ₹140 crore start; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 hauls">Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Yash film takes massive ₹140 crore start; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 hauls)
BookMyShow ratings disappear
An X user claimed that the ratings for Toxic had been removed after the film received a negative response from audiences. A user on Reddit also flagged the same issue, adding, “Toxic's rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.” The user also shared screenshots to support the claim. The first screenshot showed the film with a rating of 5.5/10, while the latest one only showed the number of likes.
Meanwhile, a day after its release, a YouTuber posted a screenshot of a legal notice he received from the film’s team over his review of the film. The mail reads, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" ("Film").” The creator had mocked the film in his negative review on the channel.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, a day after its release, a YouTuber posted a screenshot of a legal notice he received from the film’s team over his review of the film. The mail reads, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" ("Film").” The creator had mocked the film in his negative review on the channel.{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
Why did the ratings for Toxic disappear from BookMyShow?
What are the main criticisms of the film Toxic by viewers and critics?
How did Toxic perform at the box office despite negative reviews?
About Toxic
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Independence has swept across India, but Goa still answers to the Portuguese. In the uneasy years before liberation, in a city where power, betrayal, and violence collide, Raya must navigate the complexities of loyalty and morality. With its atmospheric settings, intense action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for the choices one makes and the possibility of finding redemption amidst the chaos.”
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.
The A-rated film surpassed all projections that had pegged its start to around ₹80-85 crore net in India and ₹110 crore gross worldwide. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start.
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