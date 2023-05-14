BTS to break the fourth wall with J-Hope and Suga taking their solo stories to the silver screen

BTS fans, get ready to experience the journey of two of your favorite members on the big screen. The solo documentaries of J-Hope and Suga are headed to theaters internationally on June 17, marking the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut.

BTS solo chronicles take center stage: J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day set for theatrical release.

J-Hope in the Box takes fans behind-the-scenes of the creation of J-Hope's debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and captures his historic headlining performance at Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, Suga: Road to D-Day follows Suga's journey as he travels the world in search of inspiration for his solo album D-Day, released under his name and alternate moniker Agust D.

For J-Hope, going solo was a momentous occasion that came with its own set of challenges. "Since I'm the first one to go solo, I feel a sense of responsibility and there's definitely some pressure as well," he shared with Rolling Stone. "This album is really meaningful to me, and mostly, I feel proud and excited it's coming out."

As for Suga, his solo journey allowed him to explore heavier topics through his Agust D moniker. "The stories that I have to tell as Agust D are heavier than those of Suga, right? I don't have much energy left in me to continue to tell those heavier stories, because I poured out my soul in this album," he said.

Both documentaries originally released on Disney+ and Weverse, and now fans can catch them in theaters worldwide. Don't miss the chance to experience the musical journeys of J-Hope and Suga in a whole new way.

