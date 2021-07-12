Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Cannes Film Festival 2021: Sean Penn rips apart Donald Trump post screening of his Flag Day
others

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Sean Penn rips apart Donald Trump post screening of his Flag Day

After the screening of his film Flag Day, US actor-director Sean Penn came down heavily on former US President Donald Trump at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Sean Penn in a still from his film, Flag Day.

American actor director Sean Penn is a brilliant actor and an equally brilliant director. His sixth feature as a helmer in 30 years, Flag Day, played at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival's Competition the other day. But it was not so much the movie which though well received at Cannes, that brought Sean into the limelight, but his press conference which followed the screening. There the actor-director tore apart the former US President, Donald Trump.

Sean compared Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic to “someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable from a turret at the White House".

Flag Day stars Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn as father and daughter in the film.

“We were — not only as a country, but as a world – let down and openly neglected, misinformed,” he said of Trump. “We had truth and reason assaulted under what was in all terms an obscene administration. When my team and I would come home from test and vaccinations sites at night, particularly during testing under Trump, to maddening news — it felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable from a turret at the White House.”

“The administration of President Biden, by contrast, is like a sunrise”, Sean added. “In the transition to the task force that President Biden put together, it was really that feeling like a sun was rising. There was no effort of integrity coming from the federal government until the Trump administration was dismissed.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

The virus, which is still ravaging the world, has infected 34 million people in the US, and killed at least 607,155, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Back to Flag Day, the movie narrates the touching and troubled relationship between a father (Sean) and his daughter (the actor's own, Dylan Penn). Based on Jennifer Vogel's 2004 memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Lie, the adapted film is all about a girl growing up with a father who is sneaky, a compulsive liar and, above all, a petty thief. He is, forever, in debt and some of them whom he owes money are deadly guys.

(Written by Gautaman Bhaskaran)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sean penn cannes film festival donald trump

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says it ‘still sounds very strange’ when Janhvi Kapoor calls him ‘bhaiyya’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:12 PM IST
tamil cinema

Amazon Prime film Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi, Suriya will produce it with Sudha Kongara as director

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:07 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP