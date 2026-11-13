Christian Cousins, Kindergarten Cop actor, suffered from liver disease before death at 43

Former child actor Christian Cousins, who played the role of Dominic Palmieri in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has passed away. He was 43. Kindergarten Cop actor, Christian Cousins. (@aaron.ramsey.waters/ Instagram)

His death was confirmed by Jonas Roeser, his brother, in an Instagram post on October 23. Christian Cousin's other brother, Joseph Cops, starred alongside him in Kindergarten Cops.

A cause of death for Christian Cousins was not announced. However, it was revealed by Jonas Roeser that Christian Cousins was dealing with liver-related health issues before his passing.

"Christian had been very sick with liver disease," Jonas Roeser wrote. "It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed."

The specifics of Christian Cousins' liver issues were not mentioned.

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"It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away," Jonas Roeser's post stated. "Christian and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college."

Christian Cousins' life after screen career Christian and Joseph Cousins, identical twins, were born on March 17, 1983 in Orange County, California. Their first major TV role came with the CBS soap opera, Knots Landing. They appeared in 57 episodes between 1987 and 1992. However, it was the blockbuster Kindergarten Cop that brought them wider acclaim in Hollywood. They kept making various TV and film appearances until at least 1995.

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Christian and Joseph Cousins ended their entertainment industry career around 1995 when they were 12 years old. For the next 25 years, there are no documented public appearances for the two brothers.

In 2020, they joined online for a reunion of Kindergarten Cop that was organized by Yahoo. The reunion featured a surprise appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger.