Comedian and TV show host Trevor Noah to dive into the world of podcasting with Spotify's new deal

Get ready for a weekly dose of Trevor Noah's razor-sharp wit and thought-provoking conversations, as the comedian embarks on his latest venture with audio giant Spotify. Set to launch later this year, Noah's yet-to-be-named podcast promises to be a powerhouse of timely commentary and captivating discussions with influential figures from across the globe.

Trevor Noah attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2022.(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an exciting move, the podcast will be a Spotify Original, produced under the umbrella of Spotify Studios, which recently merged with podcast powerhouses Gimlet and Parcast. But here's the twist: unlike previous exclusive deals, Noah's podcast will be available on all major platforms, ensuring that fans can tune in from wherever they prefer to get their audio fix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people," shared Noah, hinting at the exciting content to come.

Noah, who bid farewell to his hosting duties on The Daily Show last year, is no stranger to charting new paths. Explaining his decision to move on, he stated, "Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end... I think it's healthy for things to end when they're still in a good place. I want to leave before I'm burnt out because there are many other things I'd like to do."

Since his departure, Noah has been busy expanding his horizons, securing a book deal, hosting the Grammys, and embarking on a successful tour. Joining Spotify's impressive roster of podcast talent, which includes the likes of Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy, Emma Chamberlain from Anything Goes, and Joe Rogan from The Joe Rogan Experience, Noah is entering the scene at a pivotal moment. Spotify is reevaluating its podcasting strategy, moving away from costly star deals and focusing on wider distribution models. While shedding some exclusive partnerships, including the Obamas' Higher Ground and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell, the audio giant aims to provide captivating content to its 100 million-plus podcast listeners worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast won't be renewed for a second season

"Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world's most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world," expressed Julie McNamara, Spotify's VP and Head of Global Podcast Studios. "We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale."