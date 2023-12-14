Comedian Matt Rife ‘cheated on me with 20 women before blocking me,’ claims Brooke Schofield

American comedian and actor, Matt Rife ‘cheated on me with 20 women before ultimately blocking my number’ claimed his ex, Youtuber Brooke Schofield.

Brooke appeared on the ‘Cancelled with Tana Mongeau’ podcast on December 8, 2023, and shared how she found out the comedian was cheating on her through TikTok, where she saw photos of him with another woman, taken during the time she was dating him earlier this year.

She said she directly messaged the woman in the photo about the ‘timeline’ of the romance and was immediately put into a group chat with other women.

“There were timelines, there were Venn diagrams, we were comparing notes. It was so crazy,” claimed the social media celebrity.

“For a man who doesn’t have time, this man had the most time.”

The 27-year-old with 126K subscribers, added that since she had been ‘waving the Matt Rife apologist flag for a long time,’ she wanted to let him know how he embarrassed her.

“I go to send him a little message. I want to get my facts straight, as if my facts aren’t straight enough … and I wasn’t even rude,” she recalled.

“I just sent him a text, and I was like, ‘How embarrassing is it that I’m literally currently getting dragged for defending you while also in a group chat with seven other girlfriends you had?’

“He blocked my f–king number. … Blocking me is so f–king crazy.”

The influencer said she hopes the stand-up star blocked her number to respect his current girlfriend, Jessica Lord, but then said he should “unfollow the 2,000 porn stars” he still follows “to this day.”

“F–king weirdo,” she added.

Matt initially landed himself in a whirlwind of controversy, when he faced criticism for making a joke in his Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” about domestic violence, which many felt, crossed the line.

The 28-year-old issued a fake apology on social media writing, “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told – here’s a link to my official apology.”

The link, however, sent fans to a website that sold special needs helmets.