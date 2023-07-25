Congratulations! Jungkook's Seven ft. Latto soars to no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, ARMY celebrates

It's a happy day for both K-pop and rap as Jungkook's "Seven," featuring Latto, claims the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. This incredible achievement makes Jungkook the second BTS member to achieve a Hot 100 No. 1, following Jimin's success with "Like Crazy" earlier this year.

BTS' Jungkook achieves historic No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with "Seven" featuring Latto, becoming second BTS member to top the chart.(BigHit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Korean singer Jungkook's solo single "Seven" has taken the music world by storm, making its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the chart dated July 29, 2023. The hit track pushed aside Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" from the coveted top spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song, featuring American rapper Latto, was released by Jungkook on July 14, and it swiftly climbed the charts to secure the No. 1 position. Notably, this marks the second time a South Korean solo artist has topped the Hot 100, with BTS member Jimin's "Like Crazy" achieving the same feat in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Seven" earned an impressive 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience, and sold 153,000 combined digital and CD singles between July 14 and July 20, according to Billboard. Jungkook, humbled and elated by the accomplishment, shared on Weverse, as translated by @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, "Let's go even higher."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond the Hot 100, "Seven" also secured the Number Two spot on Digital Song Sales, Number Four on Streaming Songs, Number 30 on Adult Pop Airplay, and Number 33 on Pop Airplay.

This victory marks Jungkook's seventh time reigning at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, having previously topped the chart six times with BTS from 2020 to 2021. The group's most recent chart-topping success was with their collaboration with Coldplay, "My Universe."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Latto, "Seven" marks her first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, an incredible achievement for the talented rapper. Previously, she made waves with her Top 3 hit, "Big Energy," in April 2022. With this collaboration, Latto becomes the first rapper to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2023.

The celebration among BTS fans, known as ARMY, was immediate and infectious. The victory prompted trending hashtags on Twitter, such as #CONGRATULATIONSJUNGKOOK, #SevenNo1Hot100, and #JungkookNo1onHot100, as fans showered Jungkook with love and admiration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since its mid-July release, "Seven" has continued to captivate audiences, with Jungkook unveiling six different remixes for the single. Ranging from the "Summer Mix" to the "Festival" mix, each variation adds a unique flavor to the chart-topping hit.

Recently, Jungkook delivered his first solo performance of "Seven" on BBC Radio One's Live Lounge, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility. During his appearance, the gifted singer also treated listeners to a captivating cover of Oasis' classic, "Let There Be Love."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON