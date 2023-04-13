Corey Gamble and Tristan Thompson party amid Khloe Kardashian reconciliation

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's partner, and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, having a guys' night out. The duo was photographed leaving the club after attending the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gamble was seen courtside, supporting Thompson as the athlete recently signed a deal to play for the iconic team.

The sighting comes amid reconciliation rumors between Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, who has been seen with the basketball player lately. Kardashian has been spotted hanging out with Thompson at McDonald's and also invited him to their daughter True's 5th birthday party. However, she has repeatedly stated that she is single and has not taken Thompson back.

Corey Gamble and Tristan Thompson

Despite Kardashian's denials, it seems that her family is willing to give Thompson a chance, and Gamble's recent outing with the NBA player indicates that he is still on good terms with Thompson, despite his history of cheating on Kardashian. Kardashian and Thompson have dated off and on since 2016, and their relationship has been marred by cheating allegations.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True

Although Kardashian and Thompson claimed to have broken up for good in June 2021 after Instagram model Sydney Chase's claims that the NBA champion had cheated with her, they decided to have a son via surrogate. The child was conceived just before the news broke that Thompson was having a son with another woman named Marilee Nichols. Kardashian and Thompson then welcomed their son in July 2022, but his name has yet to be revealed.

It remains to be seen whether Kardashian and Thompson will reconcile, but their recent interactions indicate that they are on good terms and co-parenting their children amicably. And while Kardashian may be single and not ready to mingle, her family seems to have no problem hanging out with Thompson, including Gamble, who's apparently still comfortable partying with the NBA player despite his history with Kardashian.

