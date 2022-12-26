Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki confirms relationship, three years after divorce from Song Hye Kyo

Actor Song Joong Ki has found love again. After dating reports of the Vincenzo actor surfaced online, his agency HighZium Studio confirmed his relationship. Reportedly, the actor is dating a British non-celebrity woman. Also read: Song Joong-ki pauses Bogota filming amid Covid-19 scare

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Song Joong Ki was previously married to his Descendants Of The Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo. The couple tied the knot in October 2017 and nearly two years later parted ways. Their divorce was finalised in July 2019.

Confirming Song Joong Ki’s relationship status, his agency was quoted by Soompi saying, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” further said the company.

This is Song Joong Ki’s first official relationship after splitting from Song Hye Kyo. The divorce of the Descendants Of The Sun couple was a huge shocker for fans as they went from reel to real.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Song Joon Ki had said, “First of all, I apologize for bringing bad news to everyone who loves and cares about me. I have arranged for my divorce with Song Hye Kyo. We both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than attack and blame each other. Please understand that it is difficult to reveal stories about our personal lives. From now on, I will try my best as an actor to repay everyone with good works.”

“Our actress, Song Hye Kyo, is currently divorcing her husband after careful consideration between the two. The reason was because of their differences in personality. The two were unable to overcome their differences, which led to this decision. We politely ask for your understanding as we cannot confirm more details, because it is both of the actors’ private lives. Also, we ask that you please refrain from leaving provocative or speculative comments on the matter. We are sorry to cause worry. We will try our best to greet you all with a better side in the future,” Song Hye Kyo’s agency had shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Song Joon Ki is among the most popular actors in South Korea who made his debut with A Frozen Flower. He recently starred in K-drama Reborn Rich. He will be next seen in the upcoming film Bogota: City of the Lost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON