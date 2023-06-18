Did Travis Barker really not know? Fans question Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy revelation

In a surprising turn of events, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 44, shocked the world with a pregnancy announcement during beau Travis Barker's concert. However, skeptical social media users are crying foul, questioning whether the news was truly a surprise to the rockstar drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian shocks the world with a pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker's concert, but skeptics question if he truly didn't know beforehand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Travis I'm Pregnant" (Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney's announcement, made by holding up a sign displaying the exciting news and showcasing a baby bump, immediately sparked a frenzy of speculation. Fans took to Twitter to express their doubts about Travis's supposed ignorance regarding the pregnancy bombshell.

One fan tweeted, "Kourtney Kardashian telling Travis Barker she's pregnant with a full-on baby bump has me weak. People really think he didn't know before the concert??"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple's overt displays of affection, often caught on camera during their steamy make-out sessions, only fueled suspicions. "They're too touchy-feely not to know," wrote one doubtful observer. "Oh my God, I literally said the same thing: That man lives inside of her. lol," agreed another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, some fans viewed the grand announcement as a nostalgic homage to Blink-182's 1999 music video for the hit song "All the Small Things." In the video, Barker and his bandmates, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, humorously parody boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. The video includes a scene where a bikini-clad woman frolics with Barker on the beach before revealing her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert, mirroring Kourtney's surprise revelation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defending the authenticity of the announcement, some fans claimed that Kourtney's pregnancy had been evident for weeks. "The pregnancy announcement was for us! Travis knew she was pregnant. Look at her. Kourtney was at a Taylor Swift concert less than a month ago, and it was so obvious she was expecting," tweeted a fan.

Speculation continued with theories suggesting that the public announcement might have been a cleverly orchestrated event while the couple already knew about the pregnancy. "Unless it was just their pregnancy reveal to the public, and they already knew she was expecting. That makes more sense," theorized another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kourtney's pregnancy news comes just one year after her extravagant wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. The couple has been vocal about their shared desire to expand their family. In her Hulu show, Kourtney revealed her arduous journey of undergoing multiple rounds of IVF and exploring herbal remedies in her quest to conceive.

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney announced that they were ceasing fertility treatments, stating, "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

This exciting addition will be the fourth child for Kourtney Kardashian, who already shares three children—Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8—with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis Barker, on the other hand, is already a proud father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON