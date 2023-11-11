Empuraan first look: Mohanlal all set to mark his return as Khureshi Ab'ram from Lucifer

Mohanlal has shared the highly-anticipated first look of his next L2E – Empuraan on his social media. On Saturday, the superstar shared the first look from the film, which is directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. For the unversed, L2E - Empuraan marks the sequel to Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer, which turned out one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Salaar clashing with Dunki on Christmas: Salaar is a great film, I know Dunki…| EXCLUSIVE)

First look

Mohanlal in the first look of Empuraan.

The first look of the film sees Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally standing with his back to the camera, holding a machine gun. In front of him is a huge fighter chopper, which seems to approach him. Two large trucks in flames are also on both his sides. Mohanlal's face is not seen in the first look of the film. He shared the first look with a simple caption that read, "#L2E - EMPURAAN First Look."

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, who are set to reprise their roles from the first part of the franchise. Sharing the first look, Prithviraj wrote, "3rd directorial. 2nd part of the franchise. 1st look. #L2E #Empuraan #Firstlook" Meanwhile, the makers of the film, Aashirvad Cinemas, wrote, "As you soar, the devil watches from the heights.” Apart from Malayalam, the film is all set to releas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the first look, a fan commented, "Blockbuster movie loading!" Another said, "First look is terrific." A second comment read, "Biggest Malayalam movie in the making!" Lucifer had emerged as the biggest grosser in the Malayalam language as it has stormed past ₹200 crore.

Mohanlal also has two more films lined up for release, one of which is Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban. He also has his directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, which is set for a release on March 24, 2024.

