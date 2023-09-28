‘Everybody was talking about her in great light,’ Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift attending Chiefs game

Travis Kelce has opened up for the first time about the day Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game took place on September 24.

Taylor Swift was perhaps the most excited member of the audience as Travis Kelce got on board for his first touchdown (Photo by Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, killatrav/Instagram)

Talking in a new episode of his weekly podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis said, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Travis said in a conversation with his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light," he said.

‘It was definitely a game I’ll remember’

Taylor was perhaps the most excited member of the audience as the athlete got on board for his first touchdown. Travis was found in the endzone against the Chicago Bears to earn a 40-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and Taylor seemed to lose her calm.

As CBS cameras turned to Taylor, she was seen banging the glass in happiness. “Let’s fu***ng go,” she yelled after Travis’ third touchdown of the season. She was seen donning a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, and sitting beside Travis’ mother, Donna, during the entire game.

Speaking about this, Travis said, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Travis and Taylor were seen leaving together after the game was over. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end," Travis said. "Took my Chevelle to the game. Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

