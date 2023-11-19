Fans blast Jack Antonoff for being ‘rude’ to Amelia Dimoldenberg in resurfaced clip: ‘This is astonishingly bad’

Jack Antonoff is being slammed for his “rude” behaviour towards comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg during an interview at the 2023 GQ Man of the Year Awards. A clip of the interview has resurfaced on social media.

Jack Antonoff is being slammed for his “rude” behaviour towards comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg during an interview at the 2023 GQ Man of the Year Awards (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Antonoff simply scanning over the crowd after Dimoldenberg told him it was “nice to meet” him. The conversation became extremely awkward when she asked the Grammy winner if his glasses were “real.” “Of course they are real,” he replied. “That’s extremely f—king offensive.”

Dimoldenberg joked that Antonoff’s oversized frames looked “a bit fake,” to which the singer, visibly offended, replied, “That’s like asking, ‘Are you a piece of sh**? Are you a piece of sh**?'”

Playing along, Dimoldenberg agreed that “people who wear fake glasses are the worst,” and then quickly changed the subject. The pair awkwardly left after the interview ended.

‘I almost had to turn it off, it was so uncomfortable’

The resurfaced video, posted to Reddit, has garnered a lot of angry reactions from people questioning Antonoff’s demeanour. “This is astonishingly bad, like worse than I could've imagined. I've worn glasses for just about my whole life, and I can't understand being genuinely offended if someone asked if they were fake lol. A lot of people wear fake glasses. Get over yourself, dude,” one user wrote. Another user said, “WOAH. I didn’t expect it to be THAT bad, tbh, I just thought maybe some humor was getting lost. No, he’s truly just an a***ole. That was a weird night, I guess. Ebon moss-bachrach also had an awkward one, imo, but he was of course polite and kind throughout.” “Well Amelia is a national treasure so he just made a lot of enemies talking to her like that. Who the fu** does he think he is,” wrote one user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dudes insufferable and thinks everything he touches is gold,” one user said, while another praised Dimoldenberg, saying, “She handled that so well. Completely unfazed. I love watching her!” One wrote, “I almost had to turn it off, it was so uncomfortable.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON