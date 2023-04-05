From $2B to $400M, The rise and fall of Kanye West's net worth. Here's what went wrong

Kanye West, the self-proclaimed genius and controversial rapper, has made it to a list of billionaires - but unfortunately, not in the way he hoped. While he may have skyrocketed to financial success in the past, recent missteps and unfortunate circumstances have caused his net worth to plummet. Let's take a closer look at how Forbes has ranked him this time, for losing his billionaire status.

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)

Kanye West's net worth takes a huge hit: from $2 billion to $400 million

Forbes reports that nearly half of the world's billionaires are now poorer than they were last year. Joining this unfortunate group is none other than the one and only Kanye West. Once proud and happy to be on the list of Forbes billionaires, Ye has now lost a staggering $1.6 billion in net worth, bringing his total to a measly $400 million.

Fashion deal with Adidas: The beginning of the end for Kanye's finances

It's a far cry from his glory days when he was worth a cool $2 billion. So what happened? It all started with his fashion deal with Adidas. The partnership was incredibly lucrative for Kanye and helped him amass a fortune over the years. However, his penchant for making controversial comments and stirring up controversy ultimately led to Adidas cutting ties with him. This left Ye in a precarious financial position, with his wealth quickly dwindling.

Can Ye bounce back from financial troubles and legal woes?

But the problems didn't end there. Despite being a successful musician, it's been a while since Kanye released an album that was truly a commercial success. His recent album "Donda 2" was released exclusively on Stem player, but apparently didn't generate much profit. And to make matters worse, he's also facing mounting legal troubles. A court has ordered him to pay $200,000 in child support for his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and he's facing several lawsuits from former employees who claim they were not paid what they were owed.

Despite his financial woes, Kanye West has always been known for his resilience and ability to bounce back. He has shown his creative prowess time and again, releasing hit albums and designing groundbreaking fashion collections. However, with his current situation, it remains to be seen if he can make a comeback and reclaim his billionaire status.

Kanye West's financial downfall is a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks that money can solve all of their problems. It's a reminder that even the wealthiest and most successful among us can fall from grace if we're not careful. But it's also a testament to the power of resilience and the human spirit's ability to overcome adversity.