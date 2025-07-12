Genelia Deshmukh holds the story’s big twist in Kireeti Reddy's Junior

Junior is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema as it marks the debut of Kireeti Reddy in Telugu cinema. Varahi Chalana Chitram has backed the film, which has been directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, who’d earlier made the Kannada film Mayabazar 2016. Ahead of the film’s July 18 release, the makers revealed the trailer, which hinted at Genalia Deshmukh playing a pivotal role. Genelia has an importatnt role in Kireeti Reddy's Junior

The trailer showcases a very interesting subject where the main lead, Kireeti Reddy, is born very late to his parents, and because of this, a unique situation is created in their lives. The specialty of the film is that actress Genelia Deshmukh, who was once a sensation in Telugu cinema, makes her comeback. She is seen as one of the top management professionals in a college, and her role is quite key to the film. By the looks of it, Genelia makes an entry at the interval point, and she has a connection rooted in the story, which is the turning point in the tale.

This aspect of Genelia and the mystery around her role has created a lot of curiosity among audiences. Kireeti impresses with a strong screen presence, and Sreeleela plays the female lead. The duo has solid chemistry and keeps things entertaining, but it is Genelia’s character that, the makers say, is going to be one of the highlights. We have also come to know that she brings a key twist to the film. What it is and why she has been included in the cast will only be known when you watch the film.

Dr Ravichandran's emotional role is one of the highlights

Kannada actor Dr. Ravichandran plays a key role in the film as Kireeti’s father. His background, the emotions, and the connection with Genelia’s character are going to form the basic backdrop of Junior. With the trailer, the makers have also revealed that Junior will be out on July 18, 2025.

RRR cameraman KK Senthil Kumar has shot the film, and Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa fame has composed the music. Already, two songs have become chartbusters, and the trailer showcases Kireeti in a hyperactive avatar. The trailer has become a talking point and is a complete package of entertainment and emotions.

Initially, when stills and promos were launched, not many knew what the film was about. Everyone thought it was just another college love story meant to showcase the hero’s talent, but there is more to it. The story of Junior has a rooted connection to the village, and how the hero goes back to his roots and sets things right.