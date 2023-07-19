Gigi Hadid breaks silence on arrest over possessing marijuana, shares beach pics from holiday: All’s well that ends well

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands from the US recently. Amid recent reports of her arrest and subsequent bail, the model looked radiant in new pictures from her Cayman Islands trip. On Wednesday, Gigi took to Instagram to share a series of sun-kissed photos and videos of her holiday. Also read: Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession while vacationing in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid's first Instagram post since arrest

Gigi Hadid shared holiday photos with her friends on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The model shared an Instagram post spotlighting her many vacation looks from the Cayman Islands. She also shared a glimpse of the food she gorged on during her holiday with friends. In some of the solo and group pictures she posted, Gigi soaked up the sun in bright swimsuits.

This is Gigi's first Instagram post after reports of her arrest surfaced on Tuesday. Seemingly reacting to the buzz around her recent trip, she wrote in her caption, “All’s well that ends well (sunset emoji).”

Reactions to her post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many said Gigi was unbothered after making headlines on drug charges. One commented on her post, "She couldn’t care less (laughing emoji)." Another wrote, "Girl after being arrested for drugs and released with money." One joked, "My level of recklessness after being arrested and bailed."

Defending Gigi, a fan wrote, "You all, she got the weed legally in New York and with a medical prescription for it. Cayman Islands have allowed medical use of weed since 2017. She only got a fine because her prescription wasn’t from there."

Gigi Hadid's arrest

Gigi and one of her friends were charged with drug possession after marijuana was found in their luggage as they arrived in Cayman Islands last week, said a report.

According to the Washington Post, although the marijuana was purchased legally in New York City (and has been legal in the Cayman Islands since 2017), Gigi and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were both taken to a detention center before being released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.