Glimpse of upcoming South Korean drama 'A Good Day To Be A Dog’ leaked on social media

A small glimpse ofthe upcoming drama ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ has been leaked on social media. Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young star in the much-anticipated show, in the roles of Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won, respectively.

A release date for the show has yet to be revealed (@kdramatreats/X)

‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ is a South Korean television series directed byKim Dae-woong. It also stars Lee Hyun-woo. The show traces the story of a woman who turns into a dog when she kisses. A man considered to be the only cheat key who can potentially fix the curse is afraid of dogs.

The show is set to have 14 episodes. While the poster sent fans into a frenzy, a release date for the show has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Cha reportedly recentlyparticipated in the 2023 Ice Bucket Challenge. Park was seen in ‘Celebrity,’ which has been released on Netflix.

What is ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ about?

‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ was originally afantasy romance webcomic written and illustrated by Lee Hey. The story, which ran from May 2018 to January 2020, combines fantasy with humour. The protagonist, Hana, has never dated anyone due to a family curse that was passed down through several generations. Hana turns into a dog every time she kisses someone.

Hana accidentally kisses her colleague Seon one drunken night, although she is convinced he hates her. Ever since the incident, she turns into a dog at midnight every night.

To break the curse, the same person has to kiss Hana, but as a dog. Seon, however, is terrified of dogs.

‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ can be readon the WEBTOON app. 88 episodes and four extras are available via Daily Pass.