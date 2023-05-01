Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Voldemort’ in Harry Potter TV series?, fan's fantasy art goes viral

Harry Potter movie series was as much about the dark wizard Voldemort as it was about the Hogwarts wonder boy. Several actors reprised the role of Voldemort in the film but the most prominently the character was played by Ralph Fiennes.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Voldemort (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the movie series got concluded in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in which Voldemort gets killed by Harry Potter, there have been talks lately to start a TV series on it.

ALSO READ| ‘Family is everything…’: Meghan Markle's friend urges her to reconcile with ‘ailing’ dad

While the Harry Potter reboot series is in the works, fans of the film franchise are seemingly backing British actor Benedict Cumberbatch to play the role of Voldemort. An edited art photograph of Cumberbatch showcasing him as the dark wizard has gone viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suggestion of Cumberbatch to play the iconic character, is backed by the British actor's successful portrayal of similar roles in various movies. Cumberbatch famously played the role of a wizard in the movie Doctor Strange.

Meanwhile, there are reports that writer J.K. Rowling on whose book series the Harry Potter franchise is based, will be involved in some capacity in the making of the reboot series. And there are concerns that viewers may cancel it out because of Rowling's controversial views on the transgender community.

In the past few years, Rowling has landed in controversy for her transphobic comments. For instance in 2020, she criticised an op-ed piece over its use of the term "people who menstruate" rather than "women." Unlike Rowling, transgender rights activists believed the term was more inclusive of people from different gender identities who menstruate, including trans men and intersex people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the release of last Harry Potter film in 2011, a prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts was made. Also a play named Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was published in 2016.