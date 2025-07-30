House Mates actor Darshan talks about his next with Darshana Rajendran: I cried a lot during the climax

Tamil actor Darshan, who was seen in films like Thunivu, Kanaa and more, will be featuring in the lead role in the upcoming film House Mates. With the film set to release in theatres on August 1, Darshan’s next will be with director Thamizh who helmed the critically acclaimed Tamil film Seththumaan. Here are more details on the project, as Darshan talks about the film. Darshan and Darshana Rajendran with the crew of Thamizh's film

Darshan and Darshana Rajendran’s film to release year end

In a conversation with OTTplay, actor Darshan spoke about his upcoming movie with actor Darshana Rajendran who has appeared in films like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Paradise and Hridayam. The yet-to-be-titled Tamil film is directed by Seththumaan-fame filmmaker Thamizh, from a story penned by writer Perumal Murugan.

About his film, Darshan says, “It is based on Perumal Murugan's novel Pookuzhi. He is the dialogue writer of the film, while Witness director Deepak is the cinematographer. The film is ready to be released, and we are planning to bring it out after House Mates. Probably by the end of this year."

Further speaking about the film, Darshan said it will be a hard-hitting film. “When I heard the story, I was totally taken aback. There are only minimum shots but each of them is very long. We shot in sync-sound method and since there are many single-shots, even if one mistake happens, we need to do it all over again. The working style was very new but there was much learning. I cried a lot during the climax and last day of shoot,” he added.

Pookuzhi is a love story, which entwines the caste-oppression and hatred prevalent in Indian society. It revolves around a couple and the wrath of the society they face due to their inter-caste marriage.

Meanwhile, you can stream Thamizh and Perumal Murugan’s film Seththumaan which is yet another hard-hitting film based on food politics and how the caste system affects it. It is based on Perumal Murugan's story Varugari and revolves around an old man and his grandson, with the former hired by local villagers to cook pork for them. The film is available for streaming on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium.