'I'm going to keep my…,' Here's what Travis Kelce said on being asked if he is ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was recently asked if he is “in love” with Taylor Swift, and theChiefs star tight end said he would like to keep that information “personal.” Travis' reaction was revealed on X by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

“International reporter waits until end of press conference to ask Kelce about Taylor Swift: "What is the latest status and are you in love?" Jeff wrote. Travis says the latest status is, "I got to see her last week."

“Is he in love? "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal.",” Jeff added.

Travis is inGermany for the NFL International game against the Dolphins on November 5, according to New York Post.

Travis was recently also asked if Taylor is attending the European showdown. “When I mention if she’s going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I’m just going to keep that to myself,” he had replied.

Amid romance rumours, a source told the news outlet PEOPLE that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.