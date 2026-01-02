Internet loves Mira Nair capturing son Zohran Mamdani's 1st speech as NYC Mayor: ‘Straight to the family WhatsApp group’

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor on Thursday, with a promise to transform the government and bring “new politics”. He was sworn in at a decommissioned subway station below City Hall, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath as the city's first Muslim mayor. Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, parents of Mayor Zohran Mamdani react as Mamdani speaks during his inauguration ceremony, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)(AP)

Mamdani's parents, Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, were seen in the audience, beaming with pride. A video has now surfaced on social media where Mira, an award-winning filmmaker herself, was busy capturing the special moment during the swearing-in ceremony on her mobile phone camera. Many loved how Mira made sure to capture the moment, proving she is basically like every desi mom ever!

Internet reacts to Mira Nair's gesture

The video saw Mira holding her mobile in her hands and taking a round shot of the entire space, as Zohran made his speech. One user commented, “Horizontal framing and all. You go Mira Aunty.” Another said, “Straight to the family WhatsApp group!” “Oh god I fear the excellence standards in that family from now on,” joked another.

A comment read, “She blew up WhatsApp today (laughing face emoticon) all the aunties are seeing her baby as mayor!” “I love how his mum is taking a picture like: “I need to get this on my phone or else nobody is gonna know or believe me,” said a second user. “Horizontal shot, a low angle to empower the subject, did a second take to have choices in editing. She is the incredible filmmaker Mira Nair,” said a user.

About Zohran and Mira

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, said he would fulfil his campaign promises. In a victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, Mamdani had defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. “I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical,” he said in his speech.

Mira is a well-known name in India and the world, having delivered acclaimed films such as The Namesake, the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay, and Monsoon Wedding.