Amazon founder Jeff Bezos enjoys $4,000 wine along with fiancée Lauren Sanchez after engagement

After his recent engagement with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in party mode. As per a report by people.com, the couple celebrated their engagement by having costly wine in the South of France recently.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez(Getty Images)

Bezos and Sanchez ordered a $4,285 bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard at La Petit Maison in Cannes, France. During the party, the couple were joined by Bezos' sister Christina Bezos Poore and her husband Steve Poore.

According to a source quoted by people.com, Bezos maintains a low profile as a guest at La Petite Maison. The restaurant where Bezos dined with Sanchez is known to play late-night band

During their engagement, Bezos had gifted to Sanchez, a massive 20-carat ring, estimated to be worth a whopping $2.5 million.

Notably, Bezos' $500 million superyacht named Koru, has a sculpture resembling Sanchez. The couple had recently spent time on the 417-foot ship near the coast of Spain’s Mallorca island. The superyacht is reportedly the world’s tallest sailing yacht. Koru was built in the Netherlands and stands as a remarkable three-masted sailing yacht with the capability to achieve speeds of up to 20 knots. The annual expenses associated with maintaining the yacht, amounts to approximately $25 million. Boasting ample space, it accommodates up to 18 guests and requires a crew of 40 sailors to operate and ensure its smooth navigation. The yacht has three levels, each exquisitely designed, with one deck featuring a swimming pool. Koru has a support vessel named Abeona, which houses a helipad, luxurious automobiles, jet skis, and other lavish amenities.

Bezos went public about his relationship with Sanchez in 2019, after the billionaire's divorce from MacKenzie Scott. With MacKenzie, Bezos shares four children from his 25-years marriage.

Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist who co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017. Talking about Bezos in an interview, Sanchez once said: “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”