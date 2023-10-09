Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 line-up includes Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro

The festival, which runs from October 27 to November 5, will showcase over 250 films with a special focus on contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia here.

According to the organisers, the gala boasts of over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, 70 South Asia premieres, and 13 sections.

Besides Monster, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s impressive World Cinema line-up also includes Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, Beyond Utopia by Madeleine Gavin, The Daughters of Fire by Pedro Costa, In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo, Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodóvar, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki, and La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher.

Kashyap’s crime noir Kennedy will be screened under Gala Premier South Asia section alongside Sharmajee ki Beti by Tahira Kashyap and Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa by Rajat Kapoor.

Films such as Mithya by Sumant Bhat, Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi, and The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota are part of the South Asia Competition.

In the Focus South Asia (Non- Non-Competition) segment, the titles include All India Rank by Varun Grover, Pushtaini by Vinod Rawat, Stolen by Karan Tejpal, and Mai by Milin Dhamade.

The slate for Icons South Asia features Vikramaditya Motwane’s Indi(r)a’s Emergency, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by Anand Patwardhan, Paradise by Prasanna Vithanage, and Something Like an Autobiography by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

A special section called After Dark, curated by Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival’s Jongsuk Thomas Nam, will showcase the restored version of Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy, which completes 20 years of its release in November; Late Night with the Devil by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes; Dream Scenario by Kristoffer Borgli and Night of the Bride by Virat Pal.

In the Recap segment, films from the years 2020 and 2022 such as The Rapist by Aparna Sen, Dostojee by Prasun Chatterjee, and A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia will be shown.

