John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner full relationship timeline: Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s wife revisits ‘affair' claim

Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s Wife has brought renewed attention to John-Paul Miller’s relationships, especially his marriage to Suzie Skinner. Miller and Skinner married on June 1, 2025, a little over a year after Mica Miller, Miller’s second wife, died by suicide in April 2024. The new Netflix documentary looks at Mica’s life, her troubled marriage to Miller and the events before her death.

John-Paul Miller remains married to Suzie Skinner, while Netflix’s documentary revisits his marriages, Mica’s death and his ongoing legal case. (NETFLIX)

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Miller has since faced federal charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged in connection with Mica’s death. His trial is now expected in October 2026.

John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner’s relationship timeline

John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner remain married, according to the latest available information. The couple wed in a private beach ceremony in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 1, 2025. Skinner was a member of Miller’s former church, Solid Rock Church, where he served as pastor.

Their relationship has become widely known because Mica Miller had previously told a friend that she knew her husband was having an affair with Skinner. According to Netflix’s account, Mica confronted Miller about the relationship and he agreed in writing to end it. The relationship later became one of the issues surrounding the breakdown of Miller and Mica’s marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} Suzie Skinner was previously married to Chris Skinner, who had been left paralyzed after an accident. She worked as his physical therapist before they became a couple. Chris died after being found at the bottom of a community pool in September 2021. His death was initially treated as an accident, although the Horry County Coroner’s Office later reviewed the case again after new information was raised. No one has been charged over his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suzie Skinner was previously married to Chris Skinner, who had been left paralyzed after an accident. She worked as his physical therapist before they became a couple. Chris died after being found at the bottom of a community pool in September 2021. His death was initially treated as an accident, although the Horry County Coroner’s Office later reviewed the case again after new information was raised. No one has been charged over his death. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Where are JP Miller and wife Suzie Skinner now? Life after Mica Miller's death in focus amid Netflix docu series

John-Paul Miller’s first wife Alison Williams

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Before Mica Miller, John-Paul Miller was married to Alison Williams. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2016 after Miller’s affair with Mica became known. Mica had been connected to the family through her work as a babysitter and as an assistant at Solid Rock Church. Court records and reporting have detailed disputes between Miller and Williams after their divorce, including concerns she raised about their children.

Miller has five children from his first marriage: Logan, Zachary, Eli, Asher and Selah. He did not have children with Mica.

Also Read: John Paul Miller's first wife Alison Williams: Where is she now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife

Mica Miller’s first husband Jeremy Deas

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Before marrying John-Paul Miller, Mica was married to Jeremy Deas. The two met as teenagers at Solid Rock Church, and Deas proposed when Mica was 18. They married in 2012, with John-Paul Miller officiating their wedding.

Mica and Deas later divorced in 2016. She married John-Paul Miller the following year. Their relationship, which began while both were married to other people, became the central focus of Death of the Pastor’s Wife.

Mica died on April 27, 2024, at age 30 and her death was ruled a suicide. Netflix’s documentary revisits the final period of her life and the years she spent trying to leave her marriage to John-Paul Miller.