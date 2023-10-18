Julia Fox reveals dating Kanye West was like having a second baby: ‘It just became too much’

Julia Fox has revealed that dating Kanye West was like having a second baby in a new interview. The 33-year-old actress has now told Julia Barrymore that she knew their relationship would not last. Julia and Kanye met in Miami in 2022, and broke up just one month later.

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” Julia said, according to US Weekly. “I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

Julia said that despite their romance, her son was her first priority. She shared Valentino with her former husband Peter Artemiev.

‘I didn’t sign up to have two babies’

“Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” Fox told Barrymore, 48, on Tuesday. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

Julia revealed that she thought their relationship would not become public. “When I first met him, I literally thought nobody would ever hear about it, because a lot of the time you date these celebrities but they’re very hush-hush and they’re like, ‘Don’t post a picture in my bathroom.’ So I kinda just thought it would be a secret,” she said. “So when it suddenly got mysteriously leaked, it wasn’t me, I really was just not expecting that at all, and then I just embraced it. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do the fashion, I’ll wear the clothes. I’ll do what he says.’”

Kanye was going through his divorce from Kim Kardashian during his brief romance with Julia. Julia has now claimed that Kanye loved seeing her name in the headline.

“He did want me to be bigger. He did, like when I’d be getting a lot of press he was thrilled,” Julia said. “That’s the thing about him when he has a vision for someone, he gets very obsessed with the vision, and it becomes almost like his little project, his little masterpiece in a way.”

At present, Julia is single. “I have, like, sworn off men. I just — if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” she said.

Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim in November 2022, and reportedly married Bianca Censori one month later.