Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in ICU after heart attack

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has suffered a heart attack. He is 46 years old. He was admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. As per reports, he is in the Intensive Care Unit after he fell ill.

Puneeth was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered the heart attack. It was reported that he was working out in the gym when he suffered a heart attack.

ANI gave an update on him: "Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated: Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru."

"Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU," said Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital on Friday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai reached Vikram Hospital to check on Puneeth Rajkumar.

One of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, Puneeth is the son of superstar Rajkumar. He started his career as a child artist with 1985 film Bettadu Hoovi, and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He was made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year and became a blockbuster.