Kannada actor Sampath Ram found dead at his home, Rajesh Dhruva confirms

Kannada actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala on April 22. He was 35. As per reports, he is said to have died by suicide. The news of Sampath’s untimely demise was shared by director and actor Rajesh Dhruva.

Actor Sampath Ram died at 35.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing pictures on Facebook, he wrote in Kannada, “Hey son, we don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please.”

Rajesh Dhruva confirms Sampath Ram's death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Vijay Suriya, Sampath’s co-star, reacted to the news and said that he was very ambitious. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “He was looking forward to good opportunities as an actor. He wanted to grow heights in his career and was very ambitious.”

He further added that he wasn’t unaware of what Sampath had been going through. He shared that the news (of his death) came as a shock to him and the entire Kannada industry.

Sampath started his acting career with TV shows like Agnisakshi and was recently seen in the film Shri Baaji Photo Studio. He got married just last year and is survived by his wife. His last rites will be taking place at his hometown NR Pura reportedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON