Kannada film Lambodhar 2.0 to feature real humanoid robot Jia, director claims it is happening for the first time in Indian cinema

A humanoid robot to star as a character for the first time in Indian cinema. The Kannada film is called Lambodhar 2.0. The film is directed by Simple Suni and stars a humanoid robot in the lead role, which is developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. The character of the robot is named Jia.

Meet the humanoid robot Jia

The film also stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Mac D'Souza and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles.

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Simple Suni took to his Instagram account to make this announcement. The film also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor in Kannada cinema. The post had a picture of Jia standing with the actors, smiling at the camera.

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, he wrote, "Meet JIA — a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, he wrote, "Meet JIA — a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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For the first time in Indian cinema, a real humanoid robot plays a character on screen in Lambodhara 2.0.

JIA isn’t CGI.

JIA isn’t an actor playing a robot.

JIA is the actor. 🤖🎬

Welcome to the future of Indian cinema."

More details

As per the latest update on news agency ANI, the makers of the movie noted that the film is an “AI-driven social thriller rooted in the chaos of Gen Z life on social media. It explores contemporary themes of artificial intelligence, youth, and the ever-evolving digital ecosystem.”

"Positioned as a socially relevant, high-concept thriller, Lambodhara 2.0 aims to strongly resonate with today’s digitally connected generation," added the synopsis. The shooting of the film started in January and was wrapped recently by the director Simple Suni.

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The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.