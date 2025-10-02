Kantara Chapter 1 Twitter review: Fans impressed with prequel, say ‘another National Award loading for Rishab Shetty’

Kantara Chapter 1 Twitter review: The wait is finally over for Rishab Shetty’s fans as his much-talked-about Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on Thursday (October 2), timed with the Dussehra celebrations. And reactions have started to emerge on social media, with people praising Rishab’s screen presence and hailing the narrative for diving deeper into the mythological world of Kantara. Kantara Chapter 1 Twitter review: The film released on October 2, clashing with Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Early reactions come in on Twitter

People who managed to catch the early shows took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement, calling Kantara Chapter 1 a visual spectacle. Many praised Rishab’s performance, while several posts called the climax sequence the true highlight, describing it as “goosebump-inducing”.

One fan shared, “#KantaraChapter1 – RishabShetty TopNotch Perf, esp Climax 20Mins. Rukmini gets a solid role. The backbone of the film is Ajaneesh’s BGM. Great Prodn Values. Avg directionless 1st Hlf with Flat Comedy & Emotions. Good 2nd Half. Intrvl Fight, Guliga Seq & Climax r Fantastic. WORTH a Watch”, with another sharing, “#KantaraChapter1: SURESHOT B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R… A Never seen Crazy 30 Mins of Extended Climax Block.”

Producer Naga Vamsi also took to X to laud the makers, writing, “@shetty_rishab jii… YOU ARE A PHENOMENON!!”

One social media user shared, “Kantara Chapter 1 is grander, deeper, and more powerful than Kantara A Legend. Truly next level cinema.”

“#KantaraChapter1 First half starts solid. Little drag in the middle for setup, but the interval is BLOCKBUSTER. Goosebumps moment, bar raised high, second half loading with full hype,” read another post.

Some were impressed with the immersive experience that comes with the film, with one sharing, “Kantara Chapter 1 is cinema at its finest..every element crafted to perfection. @shetty_rishab truly knows exactly what people come to theatres for – an experience. Absolute banger..Don’t think twice, just book your tickets and watch it.”

"Kantara Chapter 1 Go to theatres and watch Spectacular and breathtaking. Worth travelling 3 hours to watch. First day, First show. Listening to Kannada voices in the theatre was music to the ears," one wrote.

One social media user shared, “Another National Award Loading... Rishabh Shetty does it again.. lots of goosebumps moment in whole film”, with another writing, “#KantaraChapter1 = Pure Fire! Standing ovation by the audience! Next stop: 1000cr club.”

“#KantaraChapter1 – A mix of stunning visuals, raw performances & spiritual depth. Slightly slow at times, but the impact is undeniable. Verdict: Watch it for culture & cinema combined,” one posted.

Several social media users were impressed by the acting of Rishab and shared, “@shetty_rishab take a bow”. “#KantaraChapter1 will be considered as one of the best movies of the decade… Pure goosebumps! A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit… A must & should watch movie,” wrote one.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which made over ₹400 crore at the box office. Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in a tale set centuries before the events of the first Kantara. The film explores the birth of the mysteries depicted in the first film. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film was released across India on October 2.