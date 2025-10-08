Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty film crosses 400 crore; beats Kantara, Vikram

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues to steamroll past milestones and landmarks each day it spends in the theatres. The Kannada period action film has now crossed ₹400 crore worldwide, eclipsing the lifetime collection of the first Kantara film in the process. Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth star in this blockbuster.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 had a very strong opening weekend, particularly in India. It has since carried that momentum on to the weekdays, showing just a small drop on Monday, and then managing to climb back on Tuesday. So far, the film has earned ₹290.25 crore net ( ₹348 crore gross) in India in its six-day run at the box office.

Overseas, Kantara Chapter 1 has not set the cash registers ringing quite at the same level as the Indian market, but it has done well. In its first six days, the film has collected over $7 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide collection to ₹414 crore with a couple of days still remaining in its first week at the ticket window.

Kantara Chapter 1 becomes second-highest-grossing Kannada film

On Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 had gone past the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1. On Tuesday, it surpassed the first Kantara as well. The 2022 sleeper hit had earned ₹408 crore worldwide, which Kantara Chapter 1 has now surpassed. It is now the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, behind only KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹1250 crore). On Tuesday, Kantara Chapter 1 also beat the lifetime haul of other recent hits like Kamal Haasan's Vikram ( ₹413 crore) and the Bollywood horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹411 crore). It now has a chance to be the first Indian film to breach ₹1000 crore this year.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara. Set a thousand years before the events of the first film, it shows the tussle between the residents of Kantara and a neighbouring kingdom that wants to annex their lands and resources. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the period action drama also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Kantara Chapter 1 has received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike.