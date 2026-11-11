Kerala film bodies object to CBFC's new diktat on titles, call it unnecessary expansion of powers and warn legal action

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently issued new guidelines and an advisory for filmmakers submitting their films for certification. One of the rules in the new diktat was that films’ release dates and titles must not be considered final, irrespective of the promotional run. The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers Association objected to this, calling it an unnecessary expansion of the board's powers.

Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran's Janaki V vs State of Kerala had to undergo a title change to be able to release last year.

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(Also Read: CBFC issues new advisory for filmmakers: No incomplete movies allowed, titles subject to change, release dates not considered)

Kerala film bodies object new CBFC advisory

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Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, pointed out to OnManorama that having a fixed title is essential for several activities surrounding the film. Whenever a film title is registered with them, they consult other chambers to see whether the title is already used or registered elsewhere. They also ensure that titles are approved only after proper screening to rule out anything offensive or obscene. Calling the CBFC having a final say on film titles an ‘unnecessary expansion of its powers’, he added, “There is already considerable intervention from the Censor Board. We cannot allow a situation where it gets ultimate control over film titles as well.”

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{{^usCountry}} B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, also pointed out that a title is essential to the film’s commercial identity. “Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name. I am currently making a film titled Mattanchery Mafia. Imagine doing all the promotions and publicity under that name, only to be told two days before its release that I have to change the title. In Kerala, at least 200 films are released every year. Imagine the situation if all of them have to be promoted without a confirmed title until shortly before release. Just like a script, a film's title is also an artistic expression. It is not right to exercise control over it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, also pointed out that a title is essential to the film’s commercial identity. “Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name. I am currently making a film titled Mattanchery Mafia. Imagine doing all the promotions and publicity under that name, only to be told two days before its release that I have to change the title. In Kerala, at least 200 films are released every year. Imagine the situation if all of them have to be promoted without a confirmed title until shortly before release. Just like a script, a film's title is also an artistic expression. It is not right to exercise control over it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The film bodies now plan to meet the state cultural affairs minister, PC Vishnunadh, to raise the issue and seek a resolution. They are also reportedly considering legal action if their concerns remain unaddressed.

When Janaki V vs State of Kerala underwent title change

Last year, Pravin Narayanan’s film Janaki vs State of Kerala, starring union minister-actor Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, underwent a title change due to the CBFC. The board had asked for a title change due to the film’s sensitive nature and the association of the name Janaki with Sita, as well as 96 changes. The filmmakers claimed that this change was asked verbally. B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), also questioned the CBFC.

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The Kerala High Court intervened and sought clarification from the CBFC after the film’s release was postponed due to a lack of certification. Various film bodies also held a protest outside the board’s regional office. Eventually, a resolution was reached, and the film’s title was changed to Janaki V vs State of Kerala. The proposed changes were brought down to two, with the name Janaki muted in two court scenes. The film tells the story of a sexual assault survivor. In 2024, TV Renjith’s Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam also had to drop 'Bharatha' from the title to obtain clearance.