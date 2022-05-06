KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer’s Hindi version earns 400 crore; second ‘Hindi film’ ever to do so

The Hindi-dubbed version of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. On Friday, it became just the second film in Hindi to earn ₹400 crore at the domestic box office. Incidentally, the number one film in that list is also a dubbed version. The Hindi dub of Telugu film Baahubali: The Conclusion earned ₹511 crore. The highest-grossing Hindi film is Dangal with earnings of ₹386 crore in India. Also read: As KGF Chapter 2 crosses ₹1000 crore, here are all the major box office records broken by the Yash-starrer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KGF 2 had reached ₹397 crore in earnings with its Hindi version by Thursday and was expected to cross it on Friday. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Friday evening to share that the film had indeed accomplished that feat. “#KGFChapter2 zooms past ₹400 cr in Hindi. First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this elite club,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the film had crossed Dangal’s earnings to become the second-highest-grossing film in Hindi. The film’s other language versions have also done pretty well at the box office. On Wednesday, it crossed another milestone as its overall collection in all languages in India crossed ₹900 crore. There too, it is only the second film after Baahubali 2 to breach the mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, KGF Chapter 2 now has a worldwide gross of ₹1093 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is expected to overtake RRR ( ₹1127 crore) before the end of its run. The other two movies ahead of it are Baahubali 2 ( ₹1810 crore) and Dangal ( ₹2024 crore).

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is the story of Rocky (Yash), an underdog who rises to become the ruler of the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. It is the sequel to the successful 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film’s producers and lead actor Yash have all hinted that a third part is in the works but there is no set timeframe for it yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON