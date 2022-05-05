KGF Chapter 2 leapfrogs over RRR to become 2nd most successful film in India, top 4 movies are now all non-Bollywood

There could be no better proof of the Indian audiences' love of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies than the freshest shuffle on the list of top 10 movies made in the country. As per the latest figures, the top four slots are no longer occupied by a single Bollywood movie. (Also read: As KGF Chapter 2 crosses ₹1000 crore, here are all the major box office records broken by the Yash-starrer)

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 BEATS #RRRMovie to become the 2nd HIGHEST grossing movie after #Baahubali2 at the Indian Box Office.” Taran Adarsh, who is also a trade analyst, tweeted that the Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 have both raced beyond Aamir Khan's Dangal on the list.

Telugu film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's dubbed Hindi version made ₹510.99 crore while Kannada film KGF Chapter 2's dubbed Hindi version made ₹391.65 crore. RRR collected 360.31 crore.

Worldwide, Dangal is still ahead of others. It made more than ₹2000 crore, a major chunk of which came from China. Baahubali 2 minted ₹1800 crore as it did not quite click in China like it did in India. March release RRR made ₹1112 crore and KGF Chapter 2's worldwide gross is currently ₹1086 crore.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Released on April 14, the movie received overwhelming response from the critics and audience. The sequel also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay posted a note stating that there will always be some films which will be more special than the others. "Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it,” the note read.

“This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that,” he said. He further said the credit of creating the role of menacing Adheera belongs to director Neel.

"Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing Adheera to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As a captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought on screen," he said.

