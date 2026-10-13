Khalifa director amplifies fan post claiming film was box office flop due to ‘hate’ for Prithviraj Sukumaran after its OTT release

This Onam was one for the ages at the Kerala box office with Vysakh’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa: TheRuler and Girish AD’s Nivin Pauly-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit clashing. Even Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas’ much-hyped Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups didn’t stand a chance in the state, as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Khalifa was also panned, and now, after its OTT release across six platforms, the director seems to think his film received a lukewarm response partly because of the lead.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead in Vysakh's Khalifa movie.

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(Also Read: ₹45-crore Onam film Khalifa releases on 6 OTT platforms: Where to watch">Prithviraj Sukumaran's ₹45-crore Onam film Khalifa releases on 6 OTT platforms: Where to watch)

Khalifa director amplifies fan post about ‘hate’ for Prithviraj Sukumaran

Since Khalifa hit OTT, Vysakh has been resharing posts praising the film. One fan post he re-shared on Instagram read: “A film which came with huge hype, but became a box office flop ... Had this in my theatre list, but had to watch on OTT yesterday. Must say, it a classic example of utter degrading, review bombing and hatred towards Prithvi.”

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{{^usCountry}} “True that it had BKU as a rival. Still, had it been helmed by any other lead actor, the fate would have been different ... It had all elements for a mass masala entertainer with class music, editing and direction. Had required plot twists and yes, is a bit old school but what's the issue? We also need such unrealistic mass movies too among so called natural' ones!!”further wrote the fan, adding, “Felt sorry for @directorvysakh to see his efforts went vain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “True that it had BKU as a rival. Still, had it been helmed by any other lead actor, the fate would have been different ... It had all elements for a mass masala entertainer with class music, editing and direction. Had required plot twists and yes, is a bit old school but what's the issue? We also need such unrealistic mass movies too among so called natural' ones!!”further wrote the fan, adding, “Felt sorry for @directorvysakh to see his efforts went vain.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vysakh has also re-shared posts calling Khalifa’s climax ‘mass’ and the film ‘absolute cinema’.

The internet disagrees with Vysakh

The internet, however, disagreed with Vysakh that Khalifa received negative reviews due to bias towards Prithviraj. “Instead of such a post, Vyshak should have improved his script selection,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter) in reaction to his post. “Vyshakh needs to stop thinking he made a cult classic...the film had it's moments here and there.. but unfortunately not for a blockbuster,” wrote another. “So now he accepts it is a flop and part 2 was a gimmick and he did not have an ending in his mind,” wrote an X user about the potential sequel.

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One Redditor wrote, “I was able to watch this film only in OTT. It was a bit of snoozefest for me,” while another commented, “Lol if the film is good it will suceed khalifa was a below average film Prithviraj was good.” One viewer even pointed out, “Class music? Editing ? And direction ? I dont hate pritvi in that movie at all.. he was good , i would love to see pritvi do good movies, but this one was shite... Like its because of the direction and editing the film failed ... that was the two worst things in this movie.”

Khalifa was released in theatres on August 20, and it grossed ₹45.05 crore worldwide. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans also starred in it. Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir featured in cameos. A sequel titled Khalifa: The Legacy was announced.