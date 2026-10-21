Kichcha Sudeep gets playful as he exchanges garlands with wife Priya on their 25th anniversary; honours his mother at ceremony

It has been 25 years since Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep married his wife Priya. The couple who married in 2001 celebrated the occasion with their loved ones. Videos from the day show Sudeep getting playful and Priya blushing as they exchange garlands like newlyweds. Their loved ones could be seen cheering for them. Sudeep even found a way to honour his mother, who had died days after his 23rd anniversary.

Kichcha Sudeep celebrates 25th anniversary

Kichcha Sudeep married Priya in 2001 and they have a daughter together.

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Videos from Sudeep and Priya’s 25th anniversary show him dressed in a cream sherwani and her in a purple saree. Their family propped them up on their shoulders, like they often do with newlyweds. One video shows Sudeep getting playful as Priya asks him to lean in so she can garland him. When he insists that she garland him soon, she blushes and does it. The guests who took part in the ceremony showered them with flowers. Sudeep also put up a massive garlanded portrait of his mother, the late Saroja Sanjeev, on their anniversary to honour her.

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Kichcha Sudeep and Priya’s brief marital troubles

{{^usCountry}} Sudeep married Priya, an airline professional, on October 18, 2001. Their daughter, Saanvi Sudeep, was born in 2004. Priya has since ventured into film production. In 2015, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they even applied for divorce. The actor even reportedly agreed to an alimony settlement and having his wife get custody of their daughter. However, both parties skipped court hearings and, in 2017, withdrew their petition for annulment. They even submitted a written acceptance to live together to a Karnataka court. They have stayed together ever since. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudeep married Priya, an airline professional, on October 18, 2001. Their daughter, Saanvi Sudeep, was born in 2004. Priya has since ventured into film production. In 2015, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they even applied for divorce. The actor even reportedly agreed to an alimony settlement and having his wife get custody of their daughter. However, both parties skipped court hearings and, in 2017, withdrew their petition for annulment. They even submitted a written acceptance to live together to a Karnataka court. They have stayed together ever since. {{/usCountry}}

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When Sudeep’s mother died days after his anniversary

Sudeep’s mother, Saroja Sanjeev, died at the age of 86 on October 20, 2024, days after his 23rd wedding anniversary. She died due to age-related health complications and was hospitalised before her death. The actor broke down at her funeral and still talks about her emotionally. He was shooting an episode of Bigg Boss Kannada when she was hospitalised. “I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything,,,,, just about everything changed in just a few hours. I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us,” he wrote after her death.

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Sudeep last starred in the 2025 film Mark and played a cameo in Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil this year. He has School Bus Voices, Devaraaya and Billa Ranga Baasha lined up.