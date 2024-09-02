Billa Ranga Baasha: Kichcha Sudeep's new film with HanuMan producers, Vikrant Rona director set in 2209 AD

Kichcha Sudeep’s new film, Billa Ranga Baasha, with the director of Vikrant Rona and the producers of HanuMan, was announced on his 51st birthday on September 2. The actor also shared a concept video on his social media handles announcing the project. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep slays baddies in style for his comeback film Max; fans call it ‘mass’) Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the 2022 film Vikrant Rona. He's teaming up with the director again.

Kichcha Sudeep announces Billa Ranga Baasha

Sudeep shared the concept video for the film on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “‘A Tale From The Future’ Presenting the Official Title Logo and Concept video of Billa Ranga Baasha - First Blood.” The video begins with his fans asking him for an update on his upcoming films. It soon shows that the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment of HanuMan fame, while Anup Bhandari directs it.

Soon, the music in the video changes and the film’s official logo and title are announced. The video also shows that the film will be set in 2209 AD. The visuals hint at a dystopian future, with Lady Liberty, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal looking displaced. At the end of the video, Sudeep says, “Be right back,” alluding to the shortcut of the film’s title—BRB. The announcement is packed with easter eggs for fans to unpack.

About Billa Ranga Baasha

Billa Ranga Baasha will be produced in all major Indian languages and will begin production soon. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed.

Talking about the film, Anup said in a press note, “Working with Sudeep sir is always a great experience. People loved Vikrant Rona, and I’m sure they’ll love this even more. Sudeep sir calling this his biggest film is a huge compliment and also a bigger responsibility to shoulder. Something that I look forward to exceeding.”