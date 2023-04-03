Kichcha Sudeep issues 'clarification' on his 'first break ever': I needed this after Vikrant Rona

Actor Kichcha Sudeep opened up about taking a break after Vikrant Rona and also shared an update with his fans on his upcoming projects. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kichcha talked about his 'first break ever'. The actor revealed that he has finalised three films and also started preparing for them. Kichcha assured his fans that announcements regarding his films will be made soon. (Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep on joining politics: I have not made any decision, have to consult fans as well) Kichcha Sudeep took a break after Vikrant Rona.(AFP)

Kichcha Sudeep wrote in his note, "A big hello to all my friends... I understand those tweets and memes etc., towards Kichcha46 (the way u all have called it). It makes me feel special and loved. Thank you (hug emoji). Hence decided to give this small clarification. I took a break and this is my first break ever (smiling emojis)."

He added, "I needed this break after Vikrant Rona, which was very tedious and strenuous amidst a severe Covid time, and also the long schedule of BigBossv(OTT plus Tv). And the best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I'm happy in that zone. I was happy spending time with KCC and with KB. I surely can say that it was a good break and a time well spent."

"Yet.My script discussions to meetings were a part of my everyday life. Have finalized three scripts, meaning three films finalized. Preparations are going on as all the three scripts demands huge amount of homework. The respective teams are working day and night towards it and shall make the announcements soon. Lotsa Luv & Hugsz, Kichcha," he concluded. Kichcha Sudeep captioned his note, "About my Next."

Vikrant Rona, released in theatres in July 2022, is a Kannada-language action thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kichcha was recently seen in Kabzaa alongside Upendra and Shriya Saran. A period film, Kabzaa is about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets trapped in the mafia world.

The film hit theatres on March 17 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R Chandru.

