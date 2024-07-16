Max teaser: Kichcha Sudeep slays baddies in style for his comeback film; fans call it ‘mass’. Watch

Max teaser: The teaser of Kichcha Sudeep’s next Kannada film, titled Max, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the film also stars Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. Fans were thrilled to see Sudeep in a powerful avatar. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai host a wedding reception: Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Shobana attend) Max teaser: Kichcha Sudeep in a still from the film's teaser.

Max teaser

The 1-minute-long teaser of Max has Sudeep’s voiceover, narrating his version of the nursery rhyme Baa Baa Black Sheep. Through the course of the video, we’re shown how he goes after numerous men. Sunil is introduced as a ‘scoundrel’ and Varalaxmi as a ‘dame’. The teaser also shows him going behind various other characters, without revealing why he’s hunting them down.

A few seconds into the teaser we’re introduced to Sudeep’s character, someone who’s quick with machetes. The voiceover hints that he’s going after people who have done him wrong. It ends with a shot of him dancing at a local temple festival as people beat drums and those dressed up as goddesses dance with him. The teaser promises an action-packed and intriguing storyline.

The teaser promises the film will be released “soon sooner soonest”. Sharing the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Sudeep wrote, “MAX Takes Charge! #MAXManiaBegins with the explosive #MaxTeaser.”

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see Sudeep go all out as he was last seen in the 2022 film Vikrant Rona. One fan wrote, “Kiccha is Back Industry Hit #MaxKannada Movie,” with fire emojis. Another wrote, “Kichaa boss biggest fan from tamil nadu watched eega 3 times because of him Watched ranna vikranth rona hebbuli in theaters waiting for sudeep sir comeback.”

One fan thought he looked like a ‘beast boss’ while another thought, “Max teaser was just (fire emoji). Especially your voice im fan of your voice and in this teaser looks was fabulous (starry eyes emoji).” Some also commented that the teaser looked, “Massss…”

Apart from Max, Sudeep has two yet-to-be-titled films lined up, apart from Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kabzaa 2. Max will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.