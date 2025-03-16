Kichcha Sudeep's daughter recalls how Salman Khan ‘spoiled her’ during stay at his farmhouse: ‘He refused to let me go’

Kichcha Sudeep worked alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The actor’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, recalled how she met the superstar and spent time with him—an experience she will always cherish. In a conversation with Jinal Modi for her YouTube channel, Sanvi shared how Salman “spoiled her” when she stayed at his farmhouse for three days. Kichcha Sudeep's daughter recalls the 'most fun' time she had with Salman Khan.

Recalling her first meeting with Salman Khan, Sanvi mentioned that she met him when she was very young and had given him her bracelet, which he later wore during a Bigg Boss shoot. She then reminisced about meeting him again years later during the Dabangg 3 shoot, calling it the "most fun" she had ever had.

Sanvi was awestruck by Salman's superstar aura

She recalled accompanying her father without realising they were heading to Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments. At just 14 years old, she was asked by her father to dress up well for dinner, unaware of the surprise awaiting her. As she stepped inside, she noticed a painting of Salman Khan’s back and initially assumed they had arrived at a fan's house. It was only then that she spotted the superstar himself sitting on the sofa. Overwhelmed by his presence, she recalled "fully sh**ting herself" because of his "superstar aura".

Salman Khan recorded Sanvi's voice

Sanvi added that Salman also made her record a song, saying, “He got so fond of me that day. He made me sing, so I sang for him, and at 3 am, he called his music directors and said, ‘I am sending this girl. I want you to record her on track, keep her voice in case we need her for something.’ I went there the next day.” She further revealed that Salman later invited her back to his farmhouse, where he insisted she stay close to him at all times. “He didn’t care if my parents were around. From morning to night, I would be with him. He refused to let me go.”

She also disclosed that the song she recorded was from Dabangg 3 and that at every party, Salman would play her version instead of the original track, which she found incredibly sweet. She expressed her appreciation for the way he constantly encouraged her.

How Salman Khan “spoiled” Sanvi

Sanvi further stated that Salman is a “very misunderstood man” and shared details about the time they spent together. “He would take me to the gym with him. We would go swimming. And since I love cars and bikes, he took me for rides in a very cool-looking monster truck through the woods. It was super fun. Those three days at his farmhouse were the most memorable time of my life—he spoiled me like anything.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan’s action drama Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Two songs from the film have already created a huge buzz, and the movie is set to hit theatres this Eid.