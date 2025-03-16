Menu Explore
Saurabh Shukla was told to ‘be scared of Salman Khan’. Here’s what happened next

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Saurabh Shukla opened up about an incident during a shoot when Salman Khan had to intervene and instruct his assistant not to interfere.

Saurabh Shukla played a key supporting role in Kick, which starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The veteran actor opened up about one particular incident during the shoot of the 2014 release when Salman had to come in and tell his assistant not to intervene in the scene. (Also read: Salman Khan wraps up for Sikandar, gets clean-shaven after final scene)

Saurabh Shukla spoke about shooting with Salman Khan in Kick.
Saurabh Shukla spoke about shooting with Salman Khan in Kick.

What happened during the shoot of Kick

Speaking with Digital Commentary in an interview, Saurabh said, "Salman’s character is meeting me for the first time as my daughter’s boyfriend. Interestingly, the scene is written in such a way that he asks me about my salary, my savings, etc… So when I am asked that question, I reacted in a way that showed the audience that I was stumped and shocked by that question."

What Salman said

He went on to add, “After the scene was shot, one of Salman’s assistants came up to me, and said that I have to change my reaction in that scene. The assistant felt I should act scared in front of Salman’s Devi Lal Singh. While I tried to argue that such a reaction doesn’t make sense, his assistant pointed out that Salman might not like that reaction. Salman called his assistant, and asked him to not disturb me at all. He told him that my acting was on point, and it was the perfect response to the scene.”

Kick also starred Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. A huge box office success upon release, Kick was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman will be seen next in Sikandar, which will release in Eid this year. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

