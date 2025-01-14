Kichcha Sudeep reflects on retirement plans after almost three decades in films: ‘Every hero becomes a bore in the end’

Kichcha Sudeep has an illustrious career of 28 years that has seen him work in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. In an interview with Raghavendra Chitravani, the actor spoke about his retirement plans and how, even then, he will still stay in the film industry in some capacity. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep skewers question on using English title for his Kannada film Max) Kichcha Sudeep debuted in 1997 with the Kannada film Thayavva.

Kichcha Sudeep on retirement

Sudeep clarified that he isn’t really tired yet, but at some point he might retire from acting. He said, “Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. As a hero, I’ve never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn’t want to sit around waiting for someone else.” The actor also made it clear that he was not interested in character roles like playing a brother or uncle.

Sudeep also highlighted that lately he has been rejecting projects frequently, stating that the films he gives up on ‘are not bad’ but they’re just not ‘what he wants to do now’. He also assured that by retirement, he doesn’t mean to walk away completely from the film industry. He will instead take up direction or production, it’s just that he has reached a saturation point with playing the protagonist.

Kichcha Sudeep’s career

Sudeep debuted in 1997 with Thayavva, but it's the 2000 film Sparsha that gave him a breakthrough. He gets his moniker from the 2003 film Kiccha, which was also a massive hit. After years of working in Kannada, he debuted in Hindi with the 2008 film Phoonk.

After 2010’s Telugu-Hindi Rakta Charitra, he starred in the successful 2012 film Eega. Sudeep was last seen in the 2023 film Kabzaa and the 2024 film Max. He will soon star in Billa Ranga Baasha and is yet to announce other projects.