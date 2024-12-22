Menu Explore
Kichcha Sudeep skewers question on using English title for his Kannada film Max

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 22, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Kichcha Sudeep defended the use of an English title for his film Max during a press conference to promote the film.

Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Max. The Kannada superstar held a press conference ahead of the release of the film on December 25. When asked why the Kannada language film has a title in English, the actor confronted the reporter and questioned him back with a logical reasoning. (Also read: Kichcha Sudeep shot BB Kannada during mom's hospitalisation: ‘I have no words to express the pain’)

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Max.
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Max.

What Kichcha Sudeep said

During the interaction, a reporter asked the actor why he chose an English title for his next film, Max, even though it's a Kannada film. In response, he said, "Why are the names of all news channels in English when the viewers and the interviewees like myself are Kannadigas? We’re in Karnataka, having English-medium schools, and the kids going there are Kannadigas!"

He then asked the reporter, "Do you have Apple? Why don't you try saying Apple in Kannada? So what exactly is the problem?"

About Max

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max also stars Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The teaser of the film introduced Sudeep’s character as someone who’s quick with machetes. The voiceover hinted that he’s going after people who have done him wrong. It ends with a shot of him dancing at a local temple festival as people beat drums and those dressed up as goddesses dance with him.

Max will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from Max, Sudeep has two yet-to-be-titled films lined up, apart from Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kabzaa 2.

On the personal front, the actor suffered a personal loss a few months ago in October. The actor's mother Saroja Sanjeev died due to age-related ailments. “I have no words to express the pain I feel right now, I'm unable to accept the Void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours,” he wrote in a post on X.

