Kichcha Sudeep's daughter calls out ‘inhumane’ people after grandma's death: ‘When my father was crying…’

Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, called out ‘inhumane’ people on her Instagram stories after her grandmother, Saroja Sanjeev, died on Sunday. She wrote that losing her grandmother wasn’t even the ‘worst part’ of her day, people who didn’t respect the family’s privacy were. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep breaks down in former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's arms at mom Saroja Sanjeev's funeral) Kichcha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi Sudeep called out people for 'shoving cameras' in their faces.

‘People were pushing and pulling’

Sanvi posted a picture with her grandmother Saroja on her Instagram stories, grieving the loss and writing, “I will love you always and forever.” She then penned a note detailing how her grandmother’s funeral was interrupted by people who cared more about reels than their pain.

Sanvi Sudeep's Instagram stories for her grandmother.

She wrote, “Today was a difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn’t the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve. I don’t know how much more inhumane one can be.”

Sanvi also said they couldn’t give her grandmother the ‘send-off she deserved’ because of the people gathered there. She wrote, “When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling and we had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved. I’m crying about losing a loved one and all these people cared about was the kind of reel they could post.”

Sanvi Sudeep's note on her grandmother's funeral.

Saroja Sanjeev’s death

Saroja died on Sunday morning due to age-related ailments, according to ANI. She died at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar in Bengaluru, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications. Her body was brought back to Sudeep’s residence in JP Nagar so people could pay their respects.

Politicians like former Karnataka CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai and celebrities like Shiva Rajkumar visited Sudeep to pay their condolences. Basavaraj also posted pictures of him consoling a bereaved Sudeep on X (formerly Twitter), wishing him strength. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM-actor Pawan Kalyan also shared condolences.