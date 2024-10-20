Kichcha Sudeep breaks down in former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's arms at mom Saroja Sanjeev's funeral

Actor Kichcha Sudeep looked inconsolable as politicians, celebrities, and loved ones visited him after his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, died on Sunday morning. Pictures posted on X (formerly Twitter) show him breaking down in MP and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai’s arms and being consoled by family as he laid his head down near his mother’s body. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Shiva Rajkumar offer condolences to Kichcha Sudeep after his mother Saroja Sanjeev's death) Kichcha Sudeep was consoled by loved ones at his mom Saroja Sanjeev's funeral.

Kichcha Sudeep bereaved

Sudeep broke down while meeting those who had come to meet him after his mother’s death. One picture shows him being consoled by Basavaraj at his home. The politician was close to Sudeep’s father, Sanjeev Saroovar, and posted pictures from his visit on X.

After news broke of her death, Basavaraj released a press note that read, “The passing of Saroja, the mother of actor Sudeep, is a great loss for me and my family. She was the epitome of motherly affection, always welcoming anyone who visited her home with warmth. She was truly like Annapoorneshwari, serving food and treating guests with care and love for many years whenever we visited. Her absence has brought me personal grief. I pray that God gives Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss.”

Condolences pour in

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar also posted a note on X offering condolences, as did actor, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, in a press note. Actor Shiva Rajkumar visited Sudeep to pay his condolences and Rishab Shetty wrote on X, “My deepest condolences to you, @KicchaSudeep Sir, on the loss of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Saroja died at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where she was receiving treatment for age-related complications. Her body was brought home to JP Nagar for people to pay their respects.

With inputs from ANI