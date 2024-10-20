Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev dies in Bengaluru; Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offers condolences

Actor and Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep’s mother, Saroja Sanjeev, has died. According to India Today, she was 86 years old and died on Sunday, October 20, following hospitalisation in Bengaluru due to ill health. Condolence messages have been pouring in for the actor. Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev died at age 86 in Bengaluru.

Kichcha Sudeep’s mother dies

Sudeep’s mother, Saroja, died around 7 am at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. She was reportedly receiving treatment for age-related health complications. Despite efforts by the medical team to stabilise her, she died in the early hours of Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar offered his condolences to Sudeep on X (formerly Twitter). He posted a picture of Sudeep and Saroja, writing, “Was heartbroken to hear the news of actor Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Mrs Saroja passing away. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace, and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Director Michael Arun, who’s directing Sudeep's upcoming film Max, wrote on X, “My deepest condolences to u and family @KicchaSudeep Sir... How much you value family, whomever knows u knows well.. At this hour of grievances, May God give strength and sheild under His wings.. Prayers..Frm the Direction team of #MaxTheMovie.”

Bond with his mother

Sudeep was very close to his mother Saroja. He has often posted pictures with her on social media through the years, wishing her on Mother’s Day or her birthday. In 2019, he posted her picture, writing about ‘unconditional love’ and thanking her ‘for just about everything’.

In 2020 on her birthday, he penned an emotional note that read, “U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me. I remember tat happy feeling u'd have when I would win a prize n get bk frm school. I see the same happiness in u till date,, may it b jus a small post about me. Happy bday amma.. praying for many more of ur years wth us. (sic)”