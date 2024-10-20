Pawan Kalyan, Shiva Rajkumar offer condolences to Kichcha Sudeep after his mother Saroja Sanjeev's death

Kichcha Sudeep’s mother, Saroja Sanjeev, died on Sunday morning at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru due to an age-related illness. Social media is filled with condolence messages from fans and celebrities, including from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan. Shiva Rajkumar even visited Sudeep in person. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev dies in Bengaluru; Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offers condolences) Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev died on Sunday and Pawan Kalyan, Shivarajkumar shared condolences.

Shiva Rajkumar, Pawan Kalyan share condolences

In a picture shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan, Sudeep can be seen breaking down near his mother’s body as family members console him.

Shiva went to Sudeep’s house to meet him in person and offer his condolences. Before that, he posted on X in Kannada, “May the soul of Kichcha Sudeep's mother Mrs Saroja rest in peace. May the Lord give strength to the whole family to bear the pain. Om Shanti.”

Pawan also expressed grief at the death of Sudeep’s mother. He released a press note in Telugu that read, “I am saddened to know that the mother of famous actor Mr Kichcha Sudeep, Mrs Saroja, has passed away. I pray to God to rest the soul of Mrs Saroja. Mr Sudeep garu said that his mother influenced and encouraged his acting career. He should recover quickly from the loss. My deepest condolences to the family of Shri Sudeep.”

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar also paid condolences on X, writing, “I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of the loss.”

Kichcha Sudeep’s mother dies

According to India Today, Saroja was 86 years old. She died around 7 am at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications. Despite efforts by the medical team to stabilise her, she died in the early hours of Sunday.

Her remains were brought to Sudeep’s house at JP Nagar for everyone to pay respects. Her final rites will take place at the Wilson Garden crematorium.